Conor McGregor Comments On Getting Into Tussle With Machine Gun Kelly At 2021 MTV Video Music Awards

MMA superstar Conor “The Notorious” McGregor has spent the past three months nursing a broken ankle since his loss at UFC 264. However, based on his explosive confrontation with rapper Machine Gun Kelly at last night’s MTV Video Music Awards, “Mystic Mac” seemed ready to bring his fight game to the red carpet at Barclays Center and dish out some pain on the “Rap Devil” performer.

Their dustup started when McGregor allegedly approached MGK for a photo-op, but Kelly declined and pushed McGregor back, causing the fighter to stumble a bit and spill his drink. McGregor did not take the slight lightly and flung his beverage at Kelly in response, which is when the melee broke out.

Security stepped in to defuse the situation, but “The Notorious One” was amped up and ready to scrap. MGK and girlfriend Megan Fox were eventually escorted in, and McGregor later caught up with his longtime partner Dee Devlin to make their way into the gala.

Variety reporter Marc Malkin attempted to get MGK’s side of the story right after the “scuffle.” Clearly not in the mood, Kelly just let out a grunt and slapped Malkin’s mic before walking away.

As far as the other camp is concerned, McGregor is nobody’s fan, and the details of their encounter are incorrect. “Conor McGregor did not ask anyone for a picture,” said Mystic Mac’s spokesperson, nor did he instigate this incident. He does not know Machine Gun Kelly, outside of the fact that he attended Conor’s fight this past July.”

McGregor also spoke with Entertainment Tonight reporter Rachel Smith after the VMA’s to further clear up any rumors. “Nothing happened with me, I only fight real fighters. People that actually fight,” McGregor said. “I certainly don’t fight little Vanilla Ice white rappers. I don’t even know the guy. I don’t know anything about him, except that he’s with Megan Fox.”

