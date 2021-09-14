Frank Ocean Brought His Prada-Wearing Robotic Baby With Him to the 2021 Met Gala

The 2021 Met Gala returned after being canceled last year due to the pandemic, and celebrities of all walks came to show off their extravagant outfits and fantabulous designs. Ensembles from stars like Naomi Osaka, Lil Nas X, Kim Kardashian, and Iman left onlookers stunned. Still, singer Frank Ocean brought something else to last night’s event instead of a brazen getup: his robotic baby son, Cody.

The “Thinkin Bout You” vocalist came with the green toddler-sized doll to the gala, which actually could blink, move its head and arms, and responded to Ocean whenever his “dad” spoke to him. Cody was dressed in a hooded Prada snowsuit and Homer jewelry, a very clear allusion to the new collab between the Italian fashion house and Ocean’s high-end and fine luxury jewelry line.

The Homer x Prada collection launched over the weekend and is comprised of only three pieces: an anorak, a backpack, and a belt bag. Each item is available in four pastel colors that are unique to Homer, and there is no large indication on these pieces of the venture except for a co-branded tag. The pieces are also made of Prada’s Re-Nylon fabric in its commitment towards sustainable fashion.

Ocean has worked with Prada before, most memorably when he rocked the label’s black anorak at the 2019 Met Gala. This deal, however, marks the first official relationship with Homer. “I really admire both [Prada co-creative director Raf Simons and Prada head designer Miuccia Prada],” he told the Financial Times last month. “It’s a treat to see them play together and show us how they collaborate.”

Per the press release from both companies, this partnership “is the first presentation in an ongoing series between the two brands,” which is a hint that more should eventually be on the way. Visit the Homer store, located at 70-74 Bowery, to get a closer look at the inaugural collection and purchase the gear, now available for sale.