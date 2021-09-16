Boss Moves: Rick Ross Gifts Son A Wingstop Franchise For His Birthday

Rick Ross presented his son, William L. Roberts lll, with an extraordinary gift for his 16th birthday so he could “take care of that chicken” — his own Wingstop branch. “Everyone wish my son @mmgbigbank HAPPY 16th BIRTHDAY !!! Today he became the owner of his 1st @wingstop franchise,” Rozay posted on his Instagram page. “Your now officially a BOSS !!! Keep Going.”

Hopeful Wingstop franchisees need a minimum of $600K in liquid assets and go through an extensive background check to be considered by the chicken wing chain. Ross reportedly owns about 25 Wingstop locations, according to AfroTech, and each spot rakes in an estimated $200K in annual sales, so the rapper plunked down a hefty sum to see that his son becomes a boss of his own.

Many of Ross’ hip-hop buddies also wished his son well, including T.I., Killer Mike, E-40, and Jim Jones. “William, I’m extremely proud of you my son,” Ross commented again on the IG post.

Rozay does have much to be proud of, and he’s no slouch when it comes to hustling, either. “The Boss” recently got his driver’s license (although it took him four-and-a-half decades to achieve it), he is traveling nationwide to promote his new self-help book, The Perfect Day to Boss Up: A Hustler’s Guide to Building Your Empire.

He also plans to give his fans one more album before the year’s end; this one tentatively titled Richer Than I’ve Ever Been.

“On the surface, some would say, of course, ‘Rozay got the money,’ and that is true — I’m in a better position than I’ve ever been,” he said last year in Haute Living to explain how he came up with the album’s name. “But it’s much deeper than that… To be richer than you’ve ever been, you have to be connected with yourself more than you ever have. Before you open up and allow someone else to love you, you have to love yourself.”