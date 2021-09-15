Rick Ross Finally Gets Driver’s License & Can Drive His Fleet Of 100 Cars

Rick Ross appeared on the TODAY Show to share some exciting news: after 45 years of riding shotgun, he now has his driver’s license. Ross may possess dozens of luxury vehicles and have a net worth of more than $40 million, but the Maybach Music CEO never obtained the paperwork to get behind the wheel.

“I actually was driven to the test,” Ross told hosts Sheinelle Jones, Dylan Dreyer, and Al Roker. “I do have over 100 cars, and I just hadn’t had my license. So, whenever I go joyriding, it was just one of those things.”

And what finally motivated “The Boss” two weeks ago to finally get his tuchus in gear and handle that?

“My mom and my sister pressured me, finally. So I went and took the test. It took me an hour,” he revealed. “You know, I missed a few answers, but I got it.”

Rozay’s positive outcome was likely driven by one of his keys to success, “[D]on’t focus on ‘What if this goes wrong?’ [but] focus on ‘What if this goes right?,'” which is covered in his new book The Perfect Day to Boss Up: A Hustler’s Guide to Building Your Empire. He shared the mentality that has netted him a platinum-selling debut album, two gold albums, and millions of fans over his 15-plus-year career.

“I feel like life is such a beautiful struggle,” Ross said. “Let’s not prepare for the losses because we know you’ll have losses. Let’s prepare for the wins so you can keep going.”