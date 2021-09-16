Carmelo Anthony Clears Up the Status of His Membership With the “Banana Boat” Crew

Carmelo Anthony is known as one of the members of the NBA’s popular “Banana Boat Crew,” which consists of current Lakers teammate LeBron James, Chris Paul, and Dwyane Wade. The quartet was formed during a 2015 vacation to the Bahamas. However, Anthony wasn’t spotted in the original photo, and that has always left doubt as to whether he really was part of the crew or felt bad about being left out.

“That was a great moment in my career,” Anthony said on a recent episode of Barstool Sports’ podcast Pardon My Take. He laughed and then added, “I didn’t get left out… they were already down there and I was meeting them.”

As the hosts ribbed on him, Anthony went into further detail and explained why he’s not in the pic. “I had just flown in, and we were taxiing to the boat,” he said. “They were already in the water doing water sports. So I see them… on the banana boat, and I was just like, ‘What is this thing?’ and they were like, ‘Come on’ and I was like, ‘I’m not getting on this sh-t!’”

According to Anthony, the other three guys kept clowning him until he finally caved and told them, “Alright, f–k it, I’m part of the banana boat crew.”

“I wouldn’t have gone on it,” the 10x All-Star said during his Pardon My Take appearance, “but I am an extension of the banana boat family.”

The Banana Boat Crew almost didn’t make it back from the Bahamas as a foursome, though. Apparently, there was a moment when the gang left the boat to go for a swim, but maybe Anthony’s fears were founded because he was soon drifting away from the vessel and couldn’t swim back.

“I look up, the current is taking me in the middle of the ocean, like opposite from the boat… and it was windy,” he said on an IG Live session with Wade in March of last year. “All type of s— was going through my head, I’m gonna be honest with you. And then I look up at the boat, and I see [LeBron]. Bron jumps off the boat like he is MacGyver! He was bringing me back with one arm. He’s swimming with the other arm and he carrying me with one.”

Anthony joined the Los Angeles Lakers this past offseason and will play alongside James in the hopes of getting his first NBA championship. (James already has four of his own.) So we’ll if LBJ has anything more in the tank to rescue his fellow 2003 NBA draftee’s legacy and bring Anthony along to his first NBA Finals, too.