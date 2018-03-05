NFL’s Aldon Smith Enters Rehab After Domestic Violence Claim By Wife

After an alleged domestic violence incident Saturday night in San Francisco, Oakland Raider Aldon Smith has checked into rehab. Smith’s fiancée, the woman involved in the alleged incident revealed this information to TMZ Sports and also said he entered rehab on his own power.

“I can tell you this…Aldon called my parents and asked them to take him to rehab. He complied. They went and got him. I was not there. My family took him and had him checked in.”

Despite the couple’s current rough patch, she still wanted Smith to get treatment and overcome his addiction.

“I wish the best for Aldon. And I’m scared for his life with his addiction. I cannot comment on the altercation, but I can tell you I love him and [am] so happy he turned to my family who considers him family, and hopefully, he gets the help he truly needs,” his fiancée added.

When the incident occurred on Saturday, Smith fled the scene before the cops arrived and authorities continued to look for him throughout the weekend. During the ordeal, he posted a cryptic picture and caption on Instagram.

Wtfoh you all are wrong A post shared by Aldon Smith (@aldonsmith) on Mar 4, 2018 at 6:57pm PST

Smith has been having run-ins with the law since 2012 when he was arrested for driving under the influence in Miami, Fla. Months later he suffered stab wounds while breaking up a fight in his house, and the following year he was arrested for driving under the influence and possession of marijuana. Since then, Smith has been arrested at least four other times, with most involving car accidents.

Despite undergoing substance abuse treatment last September, Smith continued to get in trouble with the police. The 28 year old was drafted seventh overall in the 2011 draft by the San Francisco 49ers but after marijuana possession in 2012, he couldn’t seem to get his career back on track. Though currently signed to the Raiders, he may never see the field again.