Home > Sports

NFL’s Aldon Smith Enters Rehab After Domestic Violence Claim By Wife

He's been plagued by off-the-field issues for years.

By Bruce Goodwin II

Posted 3 hours ago

Recent 03.05.18

Cincinnati Bengals v Oakland Raiders

Source: Thearon W. Henderson / Getty

After an alleged domestic violence incident Saturday night in San Francisco, Oakland Raider Aldon Smith has checked into rehab. Smith’s fiancée, the woman involved in the alleged incident revealed this information to TMZ Sports and also said he entered rehab on his own power.

“I can tell you this…Aldon called my parents and asked them to take him to rehab. He complied. They went and got him. I was not there. My family took him and had him checked in.”

Despite the couple’s current rough patch, she still wanted Smith to get treatment and overcome his addiction.

“I wish the best for Aldon. And I’m scared for his life with his addiction. I cannot comment on the altercation, but I can tell you I love him and [am] so happy he turned to my family who considers him family, and hopefully, he gets the help he truly needs,” his fiancée added.

When the incident occurred on Saturday, Smith fled the scene before the cops arrived and authorities continued to look for him throughout the weekend. During the ordeal, he posted a cryptic picture and caption on Instagram.

Wtfoh you all are wrong

A post shared by Aldon Smith (@aldonsmith) on

Smith has been having run-ins with the law since 2012 when he was arrested for driving under the influence in Miami, Fla. Months later he suffered stab wounds while breaking up a fight in his house, and the following year he was arrested for driving under the influence and possession of marijuana. Since then, Smith has been arrested at least four other times, with most involving car accidents.

Despite undergoing substance abuse treatment last September, Smith continued to get in trouble with the police. The 28 year old was drafted seventh overall in the 2011 draft by the San Francisco 49ers but after marijuana possession in 2012, he couldn’t seem to get his career back on track. Though currently signed to the Raiders, he may never see the field again.

aldon smith , Domestic Violence , dui , dwi , nfl , oakland raiders , tm

Recent Stories:
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
BRUHstrology
BRUHstrology: How It’s Goin’ Down (Week of 03/05/18)

We decode your horoscope so you don't have to. Here's what's on deck this week.
The Back 03.05.18
Cincinnati Bengals v Oakland Raiders
NFL’s Aldon Smith Enters Rehab After Domestic Violence Claim By Wife
School shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School - Parkland, FL
Parkland Survivors Unite With Chicago Students To Tackle Gun Violence
Protests Erupt After Minnesota Officer Acquitted In Killing Of Philando Castile
Philando Castile Funding Campaign Clears School Lunch Debt in Minnesota School District
ABC's Coverage Of The 90th Annual Academy Awards
Presente: 8 Ways the Latinx Community Stole the Oscars
We Tried It Nike 270
We Tried It: Nike Air Force 270
Dolores Huerta
The Good Fight: ‘Independent Lens’ Honors Dolores Huerta’s Six Decade Career In Activism On PBS
Savannah State v Georgia Southern
HBCU Campuses Are Falling Victim To School Shootings And Gun Violence This Year, Too
Jay Z & Beyonce
AM Roundup: Hov & Bey ‘On the Run’ Again?, Limited Edition Wakanda Zine, ‘Black Panther’ Keeps Dominating
VH1's Hip Hop Honors: The 90's Game Changers - Arrivals
T.I. Schools Houston’s Restaurant On Racial Profiling
House Democrats End Their Sit In Over Gun Control Vote
Maxine Waters Outsmarts Trump After Saying She Needs IQ Test
BRUHstrology
BRUHstrology: How It’s Goin’ Down (Week of 03/05/18)
Tamar Braxton Uncensored
UNCENSORED: Tamar Braxton Talks Her Brush With Death And How She Really Feels About ‘The Real’
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now