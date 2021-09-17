Lil Baby Addresses Bootleggers After Spending $400K On Fake Watch

Lil Baby was recently called out for wearing a fake Patek Philippe watch, so the rapper went on social to admit the seller may have pulled a fast on him.

Instagram account FakeWatchBuster posted photos of Lil Baby’s watch next to an authentic Nautilus 40th Anniversary timepiece and called out all the differences between the two timepieces. “[Lil Baby] got scammed, and most probably he paid 400k for that,” read the caption. “[H]e should take back his money and blast who sold that fugazi 😬.”

Shortly after being exposed, Lil Baby went on his IG Stories to hint that he might take up @FakeWatchBuster on the suggestion. “See, this why I need to be on the list,” he wrote, and the “Bigger Picture” rapper tagged the Patek Philippe account as well. “After market jewelers going to make me do some I shouldn’t be doing 😈.”

It was only two days earlier that fellow rapper Lil Durk advised fellow artists and celebs to vet their vendors better. He and Baby released their collaborative album The Voice of the Heroes in June, and perhaps Durk was feeling clairvoyant when he wrote his message on IG. “Stop buying all this jewelry without knowing what you doing,” he posted. “Alot of the shit fake and some is over priced get 1 jeweler and stick to em I’m telling you y’all ass gone be pissed when the truth come out.”

But at least Lil Baby didn’t cop a pair of sunglasses to go with the watch.