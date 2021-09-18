Awkwafina Responds To “Blaccent” Controversy, Twitter Roasts Her Again

Awkwafina’s controversial Blaccent is a hot topic once again.

Born Nora Lum, the Queens native, is currently doing a press run for the movie Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, where she plays Shang’s best friend, Katy. During an interview about the film, she was asked about the Black accent that she seemed to use at the beginning of her career but abandoned as her star began to rise.

In the resurfaced clip, Awkwafina stumbles over her words but doesn’t say much.

“Um, you know I’m open to the conversation. It really is something that I think is a little bit multifaceted and layered. And um, so yeah,” she said when asked about her way of speaking.

This isn’t the first time the actress’ use of African American Vernacular English (AAVE) has been brought up, especially when she made a hypocritical comment about Asain-American accents in a VICE interview in 2020.

“I refuse to do accents,” she said. “I’m not OK with someone writing the Asian experience for an Asian character. I make it very clear, I don’t ever go out for auditions where I feel like I’m making a minstrel out of our people.”

But now that the latest clip of her addressing the Blaccent comments has surfaced, Twitter was ready. Check out some of the responses in the gallery below: