Hip-Hop Jeweler Eliantte Speaks On Rumors That He’s Suing Playboi Carti For Nearly $100K

This past Friday afternoon, TMZ reported that hip-hop jeweler Elliot Eliantte was taking Playboi Carti to court over an unpaid $98K tab. The publication said the Atlanta rapper was facing a lawsuit over two custom pieces he copped in September 2020, a custom diamond tennis chain and a 14-carat white gold diamond rosary chain.

The “Magnolia” lyricist allegedly paid approximately half of his $197,063.75 bill but walked away from handling the remainder. However, Eliantte promptly came out to say the story was inaccurate and that he and the rapper are straight.

“Big misunderstanding Carti is one of our top clients never had a payment problem with my brother,” the jeweler wrote on his IG later that day. “Narcissist chain is almost ready. Album promo getting out of hand @PlayboiCarti they ready.”

Narcissist is the title of Carti’s third studio album, after which one of the pieces was named, and the project was supposed to have dropped on September 13, and that happened to be his 25th birthday as well. But the rapper has had his hands full with some other problems, and they may have contributed to the album’s delay.

Carti shared on social media that his merch website was hacked and that he never signed off on any of the leaked items, most notably a $5,000 helmet. “THE WEBSITE IS HACKED THE REF FOLDER WAS POSTED LIVE,” he tweeted as a screenshot. “NEVER APPROVED ANY CLOTHING/ ECT.”

While he continues to be cryptic about when fans should expect the album, Carti has started promoting his “Narcissist Tour.” Starting on October 14 in Nashville, TN, and closing out at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA on December 23, the tour is scheduled to make a total of 43 stops from beginning to end. So hopefully, the album will be released in time, and fans can sing along to their favorite songs.