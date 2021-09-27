Eminem’s Opening Up A “Mom’s Spaghetti” Restaurant In His Detroit Hometown

Hip-hop GOAT Eminem is rumored to be back in the lab and working on the Marshall Mathers III LP, but that’s not the only thing the Detroit legend is cooking up these days. On Wednesday, September 29, Slim Shady is opening a new restaurant in the Motor City called Mom’s Spaghetti.

The eatery owes its name to a lyric from Slim’s 2002 smash hit “Lose Yourself,” and a 30-second ad has begun airing on local stations. Although he doesn’t have any dialogue in the advert, Em is prominent throughout the spot. Viewers are also directed to call 313-888-8388, where they can get a quick breakdown of what to expect.

Mom’s Spaghetti will appropriately offer plenty of dishes that incorporate the noodle, like spaghetti sandwiches as well as spaghetti and meatballs. There’s also a store in the restaurant’s upper level, The Trailer, and diners can get their hands on some Eminem-related merch, too.

This is not the first time that the award-winning rapper has launched Mom’s Spaghetti, though. In 2017, Em distributed a dish of the same name in conjunction with his album Revival. 400 dishes of Mom’s Spaghetti were given to Detroit frontline workers last year during the pandemic.

Check out Mom’s Spaghetti on September 29, when the restaurant opens its doors at 5 p.m. EDT. It’s located in downtown Detroit, at 2131 Woodward Avenue, and be ready to lose yourself in some Slim Shady pasta.