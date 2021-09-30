Gabrielle Union Explains Why She Loves Strip Clubs & Reveals The Most She’s Ever Spent In One Visit

Gabrielle Union recently paid a visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote her new memoir, You Got Anything Stronger?, and one topic she covered was her apparent love of strip clubs. She told Kimmel that she and her husband Dwyane Wade would visit gentlemen’s clubs as often as 10 to 15 times a year before the pandemic. One fave spot was Atlanta’s infamous Magic City.

“It’s a welcoming place; the ladies are very welcoming,” she said of the locale. “But they’re all different!”

Kimmel then asked how much she’d spent there in the past, and while she may not have dropped James Harden-like numbers, Union apparently doesn’t scrimp about making it rain. “I don’t know,” she admitted, “10 or 20 thousand… You don’t really think about it because of the booze, and you always want to make sure the ladies go home with a little something.”

At first, she and her husband would attend them together, but now Union says she prefers to hit the clubs solo or for a girls’ night out.

“I think in the beginning when [Dwyane and I] first started hanging out, I would see some of his teammates—who shall remain nameless, but you know who you are—he would be like, ‘No I’m not gonna, I’m gonna go home,'” she said. “I was like, ‘Don’t be afraid, babe, come with me.’ I think he was a little intimidated by, ‘Gab’s back! Here she comes with her wallet.'”

Gabrielle Union has always been admired for her spirit of self-empowerment and independence. But there was a time when she struggled with living up to those standards, particularly when her hubby Wade fathered a child with another woman during a pre-engagement break.

She previously spoke on her struggles with fertility and said that, although it was during a pause in their relationship, the occurrence left her feeling broken. However, with the knowledge and experience that she’s gained since then, the woman she is today would never have taken Wade back.

“It’s the truth,” she told Essence Magazine’s Brande Victorian. “Like, who I am, the healing that I’ve fought for, the peace that I have fought for, I wouldn’t. I just wouldn’t. Ummm, that’s not what happened. But there is wisdom from perspective and time. And therapy. And personal evolution and accountability that changes things.”