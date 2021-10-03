Here’s What A Local Philadelphia Weatherman Had To Say About Ben Simmons Not Reporting To Sixers Training Camp

A Philadelphia weatherman predicted the forecast for Ben Simmons if he happens to return to the city on a new team, a downpour of boos.

Ben Simmons so far has kept his word, holding out from all team-related activities as the Philadelphia Sixers try their best to find a team to ship the reluctant shooter to. He even lost out on an $8.25 million payout so from the 76ers because he has yet to report to the team that still employs him. While this saga is going on, everyone has been sounding off on Simmons, especially Sixers fans.

First, it was a newscaster who trolled the three-time all-star showing a video of a trashbin floating away in floodwater saying it was Simmons fleeing the city.

Now, NBC10’s Glenn “Hurricane” Schwartz chimed in, asking, “what is wrong with that guy?”

“Unlike Ben Simmons, we had to show up today, and we’re glad to work for our employer,” Schwartz begins. “The Philadelphia fans really treated him great. We gave him every break, every encouragement, there wasn’t booing. Wait till you come to Philly with another team. Then you’ll get to see a Philly welcome.”

Ouch.

Ben Simmons has quickly fallen out of favor with the city of Philadelphia following his lackluster playoff performance. His behavior after he felt some of his teammates “threw him under the bus” has exacerbated the situation. The frustration of his absence within the Sixers organization is building. All-star center Joel Embiid broke his silence on the matter calling his teammate’s behavior “disappointing” and “borderline kind of disrespectful” after Simmons said his relationship with Embiid had “run its course,” according to a report from The Athletic.

The Sixers are prepping to play their first preseason game on Monday, October 4, and one thing is sure, Simmons will not be on the bench cheering his teammates on.

Photo: Kevin C. Cox / Getty