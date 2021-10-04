Urban One Celebrates 42 Years Of Championing Black Voices In Radio

It’s time for a celebration.

Getting into any business is tough, but remaining successful for several decades is a real achievement, which is why we’re raising our glasses to Urban One, which is celebrating its 42nd year in the space.

Alfred Liggins III is the CEO, and the company was initially founded by his trailblazing mother, Cathy Hughes, who spoke about the brand’s success at the Urban One Honors a few years back –noting how important her media family is to her.

“I give praise and thanks to God from Whom all blessings flow for the opportunity to be of service to my community for these 40 years,” said Hughes. “I always say that Radio One is my second baby next to my son and business partner, Alfred Liggins. I am immensely grateful for the men and women who have worked to help make Radio One a success. It started as a single radio station and is now a media family with two cable television networks and various digital media platforms. I look forward to celebrating this milestone and recognizing others who are doing phenomenal work in their industries.”

The company was founded back on October 2, 1980, beginning as WOL News Talk 1450 in Washington D.C as the media maven used the power of radio and focusing it on the Black community in heavily Black populated cities across the country like Atlanta, Baltimore, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, Dallas, and Houston. Soon after, the success of championing Black voices, the reach of Urban One would expand into a television network (TVOne) and a bevy of national brands.

Hughes took to Facebook to recognize the amazing accomplishment, writing, “Thank you GOD for 42 years of blessings and we pray for 42 more. This was then and this is now! Happy anniversary WOL News Talk 1450!”