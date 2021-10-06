The NBA Won’t Perform Random Marijuana Tests On Players This Season [Details]

The NBA is continuing with its recent policy of not subjecting its players to random marijuana test.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski the policy that was adopted in 2020, will continue in the upcoming season.

“Players won’t be subject to random tests for marijuana this season, according to @NBPA memo shared w/ players and obtained by ESPN. That’s been adjusted policy thru Orlando restart and 2020-‘21 season. Testing continues for “drugs of abuse and performance enhancing substances,” Wojnarowski tweeted this afternoon, October 6.

“We have agreed with the NBPA to extend the suspension of random testing for marijuana for the 2021-22 season and focus our random testing program on performance-enhancing products and drugs of abuse,” NBA spokesman Mike Bass confirmed in a separate statement, according to Associated Press reporter Tim Reynolds.

Laws regarding cannabis have become a lot more relaxed throughout the United States recently, so it only seems right that players shouldn't be penalized for personal use.