Not all beards are created equal. Growing one is a labor of love, often plagued by patchy spots, dryness, and irritation. So show yours some love and say goodbye to that brillo pad on your face with a kick a*s beard oil. Just one or two pumps will do the job, and you can rub any excess on your scalp for a soft, healthy sheen.

Check out our picks for the best beard oils that will soften, scent, and control unruly hairs with ease.