Rick Ross Has Now Launched His Own Hemp Smoking Company Inspired By His Health Scares

Rick Ross has dramatically slimmed down since he first broke onto the rap scene around the mid-2000s. He reportedly weighed as much as 350 lbs. at his max, but Rozay ended up suffering from two seizures in one day around a decade ago and then again in 2018. So the hip-hop mogul took his health seriously and dropped 100 pounds. Ross also credits his success to alternative meds, and he looks to now share the benefits with his own line of cannabinoid products called Hemp Hop Smokables.

“I truly believe in the health benefits of Hemp derived products,” said Ross. “Having had my own health scares, and through my healing process, I decided I would develop a line of smokables to help others with the benefits of Hemp cannabinoids.”

The “Santorini Greece” rapper co-founded the company with Rap Snacks CEO James Lindsay and San Diego-based hemp manufacturing company Hempacco. Rozay and Lindsay have teamed up in the past, collaborating on Sweet Chilli Lemon Pepper-flavored potato chips in January. Rozay and Rap Snacks partnered up again for a Plain Jane line of chips and ramen noodles that taste like lobster bisque.

“Working with James Lindsay and Hempacco’s team, including [brand specialist Louis Pelliccia], [CMO Jorge Olson], and [CEO Sandro Piancone], has been fantastic,” Ross said. “We’ve already started developing the flavors as well as the look and feel of all the products.”

Piancone released his own optimistic statement about the venture. “Working with Rick Ross and James has been an experience in professionalism and dedication,” said Hempacco’s chief exec. “Rick’s attention to detail brings immeasurable quality to the flavoring and developing of the hemp CBD cigarettes and hemp wraps.” At last week’s Benzinga Cannabis Conference in NYC, Piancone announced that the product should be expected to ship soon, and inaugural flavors will include Hemp Hop and Rick Rosé.