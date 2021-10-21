Which Kind Of HBCU Student Are You? Take This Quiz To Find Out

Sponsored by Target

College…the best days of our lives.

Whether you’re reading this from your dorm room or you’re well into your career thinking back on the old days, you know higher learning institutions provide a different kind of fun, freedom, and sense of camaraderie you can’t find anywhere else. And if you made the extraordinary decision to attend an HBCU, that feeling is twice as intense.

Historically Black Colleges and Universities give melanated folks a true home, where we can learn about our history, make like-minded friends, have fun, and learn to love ourselves for who we are. For many of us, it’s the first time we see other Black people in positions of power, influence, and esteem. It’s a gold mine for Black excellence, enlightenment, and scholarship. It’s oh so necessary.

Depending on our personalities and overall life goals, we all end up playing a different part at our respective HBCUs. There are the geeks, who are all about getting higher grades than every other living being—because, what’s life if you don’t make valedictorian at the end of such an expensive education? There are the athletes, who are dedicated to looking good and feeling great. Going pro is a dream come true for many of these types, but for those with less ambitious goals, it’s all about the sweat and competition. Don’t forget the students who serve as voices for the Black community. These go-getters are most likely to become the president of the Black Student Union.(S)he is all about uplifting Black people, building Black influence and they’ll probably go on to fight for Black rights all over the nation. And it wouldn’t be a historically black college or university if we didn’t talk about Greek life. You know who they are, you know what they’re about, and you know it’s LIT lit when they come through.

No matter who you are/were on campus, it’s time to turn up. Homecoming season is upon us and HBCU students and alumni everywhere are celebrating like only we can. Homecoming is always a MOVIE… if you know you know:

Issa MOOD mood:

While you prep, take our quiz to find out which kind of HBCU student you are. Alexa, play Juvenile Featuring Mannie Fresh & Lil Wayne “Back That Azz Up.” Like we said…the best days of our lives. Here we go!