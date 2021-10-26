Spirit.Ed: Get A Little Spooky With Jose Cuervo & These Excellent Halloween Cocktails

Tequila is often to be the spirit that rules the summer, what with citrusy margaritas and the classic Paloma being standard sips during the warm season. Now that autumn has us gently in its grasp, Jose Cuervo has crafted a handful of cocktails just in time for Halloween so that that you can get a little spooky if the mood hits.

Margarita lovers around the world know that Jose Cuervo bottles the right stuff for the cocktail, but how would one bring about a Halloween-themed twist on the drink?

The Jose Cuervo Halloween Margarita definitely achieves the feat with tasty pumpkin carrot spice syrup bringing the flavors of fall right to your glass. Jose Cuervo Tradicional Reposado Tequila forms the base for this margarita riff.

As fall ushers in cooler temps, the tried and true classic cocktail, the Old Fashioned, resurfaces here with a Jose Cuervo remix. Using the Jose Cuervo Tradicional® Reposado as its spirits base, the smokier flavors from resting (hence Reposado) in oak barrels for a brief period of time give the tequila the right punch to stand up to the simple syrup and bitters that are hallmarks of this bold but warming drink.

The Queens Boulevard cocktail takes things up a notch by way of Jose Cuervo Tradicional® Añejo, a tequila aged for 12 months in American oak barrels and then gets a four-month finish in Irish single malt whiskey barrels, giving way to one of the most complex sipping tequilas on the market today. Sweetened up with red vermouth, Irish stout syrup, and Xocolatl mole bitters, this is one you’re going to want to sip slowly as you don your snazziest Halloween costumes.

Lastly, this excellent All Hallow’s Eve cocktail lineup wraps up with the Jose Cuervo Pumpkin Spice Daisy Recipe. The traditional Daisy is a classic cocktail that can employ a variety of base spirits, and this one calls for Jose Cuervo Tradicional® Añejo and a pumpkin spice rime just as the season calls for.

Take a gander at the lovely quartet of Jose Cuervo Halloween cocktails below.

Jose Cuervo Halloween Margarita

Ingredients:

2 oz Jose Cuervo Tradicional Reposado Tequila

.75 oz Lime juice

.75 oz Pumpkin Carrot Spice Syrup

Recipe: Add one 15 oz can of pumpkin puree, 15 oz of agave nectar, 8 oz carrot juice and 1 tbsp pumpkin pie spice to a bowl and whisk to combine.

Garnish with a lime wheel and black salt rim

Preparation:

Run a lime wedge along half of the outer rim of a rocks glass and roll in black salt. Then set it aside. Add all the ingredients to a shaker and fill with ice. Shake, and strain into the prepared glass filled with fresh ice. Garnish with a lime wedge.

Reposado Old Fashioned

Ingredients:

2 oz Jose Cuervo Tradicional® Reposado

¼ oz Simple Syrup

2 dashes of bitters

Blood orange twist to garnish

Preparation:

Add 2 dashes of bitters and simple syrup to a rocks glass. Add ice and Jose Cuervo Tradicional® ® Reposado, stir, and garnish with orange peel and cinnamon stick.

Queens Boulevard

Ingredients:

2 oz Jose Cuervo Tradicional® Añejo

1 oz sweet red vermouth

1/2 oz Irish stout syrup

Recipe: Combine 1/2 cup Irish stout, 1/2 cup brown sugar, 1 cinnamon stick and simmer over low heat until the sugar dissolves and most of the foam subsides

3 dashes Xocolatl mole bitters

1-piece dried spiced blood orange wheel

Recipe: Slice blood orange into thin wheels and lay on a parchment lined baking sheet. Combine 2 tablespoons sugar, 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon and a pinch of sea salt sprinkle over the wheels. Bake at 200 degrees F for 2 1/2 hours.

1 piece orange peel

Preparation:

Combine Jose Cuervo Tradicional® Añejo, vermouth, syrup and bitters in a mixing glass. Add ice and stir. Strain into a coupe glass and garnish with a blood orange wheel and a fresh orange twist.

Jose Cuervo Pumpkin Spice Daisy Recipe

Ingredients:

For the cocktail:

2 oz Jose Cuervo Tradicional® Añejo

.75 oz lemon juice

.25 oz orange juice OR squeeze of an orange slice.

.5 oz honey syrup

For the Pumpkin Spice rim:

1 tbsp pumpkin spice

1 tsp sugar

1 tsp salt

Preparation:

Combine, shake and strain over a pre-rimmed lowball glass with ice.

—

Photo: Jose Cuervo