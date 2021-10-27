It’s A Matter of Life or Death In The First Trailer For Kevin Hart’s Netflix Limited Series ‘True Story’

The first trailer for Kevin Hart’s latest project with Netflix, True Story, has arrived.

We didn’t know much about Hart’s seven-episode limited series True Story which also stars Wesley Snipes, except that based on first-look photos shared from the project, it’s had a much more serious tone than Hart’s other projects. Wednesday (Oct.27), Netflix confirmed that by dropping the first trailer for the limited series.

In the series, Hart is basically playing himself, but his name is Kid, one of the world’s most prominent comedians. His life is on cruise control until a tour stop in his hometown of Philadelphia. One night of drinking with his wayward brother, played by Wesley Snipes, leads to a night that could see Kid’s entire life come crashing down. The trailer doesn’t show what happened that has the two brothers scrambling to get their stories together, but we can discern that it’s severe enough to be considered a matter of life and death.

Synopsis per Netflix:

A tour stop in Kid’s (Hart) hometown of Philadelphia becomes a matter of life and death for one of the world’s most famous comedians when the consequences of a lost evening with his wayward older brother (Snipes) threaten to destroy everything he’s built.

True Story is Kevin Hart’s first dramatic series and is executive produced by Narcos and Narcos: Mexico showrunner Eric Newman, under his overall Television deal with Netflix. Caroline Currier from Grand Electric and Mike Stein and Tiffany Brown from Hart’s Hartbeat Productions serve as coproducers. The first three episodes will be directed and executive produced by Stephen Williams (Watchmen, Lost). The final four will be handled by Hanelle Culpepper (Star Trek Picard, Kung Fu).

True Story exclusively arrives on Netflix on November 24, 2021. Peep the first trailer below.

Photo: Netflix / True Story