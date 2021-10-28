Jeezy Vouches For Jay-Z’s Fighting Skills, Shares Story That Proves “Hov Got Hands”

In the Season 4 finale of TV One’s Uncensored, Jeezy, a.k.a The Snowman, opened up a variety of things that have happened throughout his life. The 44-year-old rapper talked about life as a military brat, how his hustling ways started as a teen and finding love again with television personality Jeannie Mai Jenkins. However, one surprising nugget he shared was that he and Jay-Z once squared off against a gang of other dudes in Las Vegas.

“A lot of people don’t know, [Jay-Z and I have] been in some fist fights and everything!” Jeezy revealed, and the late Def Jam executive Shakir Stewart was present when the brawl in question went down. “Some things popped off in Vegas, and I gotta say, Hov got hands. ‘Cause me and him was getting down! Back-to-back, you know what I mean?!”

Despite the fact that Jay-Z had achieved megastar status and had the chance to leave him stranded, The Snowman admired that Jigga didn’t run. “I heard [Jay-Z’s] assistant say, ‘Jay, get in the car!’ He was like, ‘I ain’t leaving Jeezy!’ I was like, ‘Yo, I rock with him,'” recounted Jeezy.

The Snowman also shared that Jay-Z lent him an ear when Jeezy felt abandoned by other industry friends and Def Jam. “When I had some things going on in the street when everybody got indicted,” Jeezy said, “the label turned their back on me; they wouldn’t pick up my calls. And Hov called me like, ‘Yo, you need to talk? Come to my office.’ Of course I can’t say what he said, but I just walked out of there like, ‘That’s why I really rock with him.'”

Jeezy says that one of the greatest highlights of his life, though, is his relationship with his wife, Jeannie Mai Jenkins. “I just think we had the same path,” he said of Mai, who announced last month that she and Jeezy are expecting their first child together. “God puts people in your life, and no matter the circumstances, you just gotta be grateful,” Jeezy continued. “And for me, it’s just like, even though we’re from two different cultures, we’ve been through the same walk of life. Everything I did in life led me to her… when you know, you know.”

Uncensored airs Sundays at 10 pm EDT/ 9 pm CDT on TVOne, and you can watch the whole episode anytime by downloading the TVOne app.