50 Cent Fed Up With Starz Over “BMF,” & Threatens to Buy Streaming Service

50 Cent and the network Starz have had their issues over the years, even going back as far as 2017, when Fiddy’s drama series Power was the channel’s most-watched show and one of cable television’s highest-rated programs ever. However, after the newest episode of his show, BMF was aired prematurely, the hip-hop entrepreneur went ballistic and hinted at buying out Starz.

“Starz is a shit show, they better sell it fast,” Fiddy posted on IG. “They put the fucking BMF show on, then took it down. what network does shit like that? They just ruined the anticipation of The episode i directed, I WORKED HARD ON THIS. I can’t work with these people anymore.”

In another Instagram rant, 50 Cent revealed that the channel “wanted to hold episode 7 back a week so We can roll right in GHOST Nov 21. I said cool i like that idea.Then these shit head people put the fucking episode out for 3 hours then take it down. 🤦‍♂️ This is not ok, when I get uncomfortable i make everybody uncomfortable now who getting fired? until you figure that out don’t call my phone respectfully.”

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Starz’s parent company Lionsgate is looking to sell the channel through a “partial spin-off, split-off, issuance of a tracking stock or other transaction.”

Lions Gate Vice Chairman Michael Burns issued a statement about the organization’s fiscal first-quarter earnings report this past Thursday. “While we continue to realize substantial synergies from bringing Lionsgate and Starz together, we also see the opportunity to potentially unlock significant shareholder value under a scenario where investors have the ability to value our studio assets and Starz separately,” he said on their company call. “Recent transaction multiples in the media space give us confidence that exploring alternate paths is prudent.”

The price of the company’s shares spiked soon after news of the potential sale was made. But the latest hiccup left the network scrambling to explain what happened.

“The fan demand for BMF, and specifically this highly anticipated episode directed by executive producer Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson, is undeniable,” said a spokesperson for Starz. “There was a technical glitch that allowed fans that have the Starz app who logged in right at midnight to temporarily access the episode early. The episode will be released globally as planned on Sunday, Nov. 14, across all Starz platforms.”

Fiddy expressed that he considered the seventh episode of BMF “the best work i have done directing to date” and that he called in personal favors to really make it shine. 50 Cent also directly shouted out his friend and mentor Eminem for helping him with the project. “[T]hank you for doing this for me,” he wrote to Slim Shady on IG and Twitter. “I love you bro, you know i’m rolling wit you till the wheels fall off.”