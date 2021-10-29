50 Cent Says Jada Pinkett Smith Is Making Her Marriage Look “Weak”

50 Cent loves to chime in on hot topics concerning his peers and the most recent one about The Smith’s sex life is no different.

In case you missed it, Jada Pinkett Smith opened up about being transparent and taking accountability in relationships, telling Gwyneth Paltrow she had to realize she can’t expect her man to read her mind in any sense — not even in the bedroom. Echoing the sentiment of many on the internet, who felt Jada implied her sex life with Will isn’t great, 50 hit Instagram to throw in his own two cents.

“👀Why she keep doing sh*t like this? 🤷🏽‍♂️ it makes the relationship appear weak. first a entanglement now this, come on! 🤦‍♂️WTF @bransoncognac @lecheminduroi,” the rapper, executive producer, actor, author, and businessman wrote on Instagram, referring to Jada’s previous relationship/entanglement with August Alsina.

Earlier this week, Jada hit Twitter to shut down her trolls. “Only because I got time today. Stop making up headlines. Watch the @RedTableTalk I did with @GwynethPaltrow for yourselves. Will and I have NEVER had an issue in the bedroom. Thank you.”

On his end, Will Smith has been quiet about his wife’s most recent Red Table Talk — at least publicly. Focusing on his own content, he released the official trailer for his upcoming docuseries, Best Shape Of My Life, this afternoon. The YouTube Originals docuseries will let us in on the icon’s journey to physical and spiritual wellness.

Watch the Red Talk Table that has everyone talking above. As for 50, we are pretty sure this won’t be the last we hear from him.