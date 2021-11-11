LeBron James Responds To Kyle Rittenhouse Crying In Court: “What Tears?????”

As the Kyle Rittenhouse trial gets underway, celebs are letting their feelings known about the case.

In most cases of this type, the person on trial would be advised not the testify due to the lethal questions the prosecution would be able to ask– and it was no different in the courtroom that held Rittenhouse. Prosecutor Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger ripped into Rittenhouse’s events of the night as he asked him to explain what happened as he shot and killed two victims and injured another. Emotions supposedly got the best of Rittenhouse as he broke down midstory and was unable to continue to testify until a break was taken, and he returned dry-eyed.

One celeb who refused to believe the crocodile tears were genuine was LeBron James who took to Twitter make his feelings about the case clear, atop a USA Today tweet that read, “Kyle Rittenhouse broke down in tears at his murder trial while on the witness stand as he described the events of Aug. 25, 2020 in Kenosha, Wisconsin.”

“What tears????? I didn’t see one. Man knock it off! That boy ate some lemon heads before walking into court,” wrote James alongside laughing emojis.

Other drama has arisen within the case as Judge Bruce Schroeder has exploded on the AD several times for bringing up evidence that was previously inadmissible.

“Don’t get brazen with me!” yelled Schroeder before warning the AD that, “You know very well that an attorney can’t go into these types of areas when the judge has already ruled without asking outside the presence of the jury to do so.”