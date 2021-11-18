Affion Crockett Ramps Up Security After Florida Karen Storms On Stage During Comedy Routine

Affion Crockett is known for making people laugh with his impressions of well-known personalities such as Jay-Z, Maya Angelou, and Kevin Samuels. But one particular woman apparently didn’t find the Wild’ N Out alum all that funny during his recent show at Comedy Zone in Jacksonville, FL. She went as far as interrupting Crockett and debating him on stage during his performance.

“Soo tonight I had my first KAREN storm the stage like the Capitol,” the 47-year-old comedian captioned an IG post from this past Friday. “I can’t make this shit up. When I perform, I SAID WHAT I SAID. If you don’t like it, don’t come. Cancel deez nuts 🥜🤦🏽‍♂️🖕🏽🤷🏽‍♂️🤣🤣🤣🤣.”

The woman said she was allegedly upset by Crockett’s routine because she was a woman married to a man, and so he insulted a lot of people. (Yes, you read that right. I couldn’t make out what she really meant by that, either. Check out the clip above, and let us know if we missed something here.)

Crockett told TMZ that he was confused by the woman and asked for an explanation, too, but she was too sauced up. He told her that his jokes were based on his own life anyway and checked in with the audience to see if anyone else was bothered. They loudly expressed that they weren’t, so Crockett pointed that out to the disgruntled woman “Sounds like a resounding ‘Yes!’ over here,” he said, mocking the woman.

Eventually, the disruptor was escorted off the stage to a chorus of “Bye, Karen!” TMZ also said that Crockett didn’t like how easily she made her way next to him, so the funnyman might invest in some bodyguards moving forward. Crockett posted a new clip on Saturday which hinted he might take matters into his own hands.

Celebs like Talib Kweli, Lupe Fiasco, and Melba Moore were impressed with Crockett’s display of karate skills, throwing various feints and kicks in preparation for his next encounter with another Karen. R&B singer Ginuwine wrote beneath the post, “Letsgochamp🙌🙌 can’t wait to link and train foreal.” And fellow comedian Jay Pharoah issued a warning to any gutsy heckler who might want to test Crockett with the comment, “Bout to SPARTAN KICK A KAREN.”