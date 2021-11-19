Former NFL Running Back Zac Stacy Arrested & Charged After Alleged Video Surfaces of Him Assaulting Girlfriend

Former NFL player Zac Stacy was apprehended late Thursday night in Florida since going on the lam after beating his ex-girlfriend in front of their 5-month old baby this past Saturday. He’s been charged with aggravated battery and criminal mischief and forced to surrender his passport, but the mother of his child doesn’t think that’s severe enough. Kristen Evans, woman assaulted by Stacy wrote on her IG page, “Personally I feel the state should have several more charges but thank you to everyone who made this possible!!! We are halfway there.”

In a minute-long clip that was initially obtained by TMZ and which has since gone viral, the 225-pound Stacy is seen landing haymakers on Evans, throwing her into a television, and then slamming her into a baby bouncer before he exits the scene. Unfortunately, the entire episode went down while their 5-month child was in a bassinet, and the baby can be heard crying with distress by the end of the video, which we won’t be showing.

The Orlando police issued a statement today that reads as follows: “The Orlando Police Department received information that NFL Player, Zac Stacy, wanted out of Orange County/ City of Oakland for Aggravated Battery in a Domestic Violence case was arriving at the Orlando International Airport. Our officers made contact with Stacy as he exited an inbound flight from Nashville and placed him in custody. Stacy was transported to the Orange County Jail without incident.”

The video has left many people disgusted with Stacy’s actions, and a number of athletes have demanded that Stacy go to jail while others are asking for a chance to meet him with some “street justice.” Green Bay Packers wideout Devante Adams tweeted yesterday, “ZAC STACY NEED TO BE THROWN UNDER THE JAIL,” adding that “[a]ny man that puts his hands on a woman is a coward. Can’t believe what I just saw.”

Mixed martial arts fighter Uriah Hall also went on Twitter and let it be known he was eager for a meeting between his fists and Stacy’s face soon. “Looking for a wife beater Zac Stacy anyone seen him?,” Hall wrote. “Looking to give an ass whooping on site !!!”

In the wake of the assault, Stacy has been dropped from his role as an ambassador at this year’s Music City Bowl in Nashville, TN. “Based on the video and domestic violence report regarding Zac Stacy, the TransPerfect Music City Bowl has terminated the relationship with Zac Stacy effective immediately,” the event’s organizers said in a statement.

Kristin Evans has also set up a GoFundMe account, writing that she wants to “encourage all men and women who have been a victim of domestic violence to reach out to your local domestic violence center for help and I would like to help provide better resources for them.”