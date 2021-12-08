2nd Trailer Drops For ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ Revealing New Insight, New Characters And What Looks Like A New Agent Smith

In September, Warner Bros. dropped its first trailer for Lana Wachowski’s The Matrix Resurrections, the latest installment of The Matrix franchise, be released theatrically and on HBO Max on Dec. 22. But that trailer was just a tease that gave us a little insight on what to expect for the first Matrix movie to drop in the better part of two decades.

(Did y’all know The Matrix Revolutions came out in 2003? Did y’all know that was 18 years ago? I’m not old, you’re old.)

Now, the second trailer has been released and it’s giving sci-fi fans life and plenty of Easter eggs to hold us over until the film’s release date.

As you know, Neo (Keanu Reeves) and Trinity (Carrie Ann Moss) will still be in the virtual and/or non-virtual building and Candyman actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II appears to be playing a younger version of Morpheus. We also know Jada Pinkett-Smith will be returning as Niobe. But what one thing the new trailer has revealed is that Pinkett-Smith will be playing a much older version of her character who joined the cast in 2003 for The Matrix Reloaded.

But possibly the biggest bombshell in the new trailer is the first look at the new Agent Smith, who will be played by Hamilton actor Jonathan Groff. (Y’all, King George II is going to be Agent Smith!)

Gamespot took the liberty of breaking down all of the Easter eggs and references that can be identified in the new trailer, on case you want to check it out.

So are y’all hyped for The Matrix Resurrections, or nah?