Lamar Odom Takes Shots At Ex After She Makes IG Post For Her Tell-All Book?

Retired pro basketball star Lamar Odom took to social media yesterday (Dec. 8) to announce he was retiring three other things from his life: porn, drugs, and relationships.

“A year ago yesterday I left my ex-fiancée at the W Hotel in Atlanta without notice. When she realized I was gone back to my home in San Diego she was livid,” he began his IG post.

Although Odom never names his ex in the post, the person in question is health and lifestyle coach Sabrina Parr. “I received over 250 calls and text messages over the course of last December from her wanting to fix us. We were toxic. Independently and collectively,” the 2x NBA champ continued.

Odom alleged the aftermath of the breakup led him down an old path of nameless women and marijuana.

However, he reached a breaking point one day and wanted to start anew. “Today, I am free. Drug free. Marijuana free. Relationship free. I am rebuilding a relationship with myself. With my family,” he wrote. Odom says he’s rediscovered his faith and owns that he is an addict. But he also concluded the caption with a clear warning to his followers: “Stand in your truth. Do not believe everything you read…”

Interestingly, Odom’s post came one hour after Parr put up an IG post of her own, promoting her book titled The Freedom in Walking Away: How to Regain Your Life Piece By Piece. Parr’s retelling of their breakup offering a slightly varied account, though.

“A year ago today,” she began, “I officially walked away from my ex-fiancé. I did not tell a soul (not even him); I just left! I knew the more I continued to talk about my unhappiness, the more I would stay comfortable being in it. We were less than a year away from getting married. I was scared, hurt, and unsure of the outcome, but I knew if I stayed, I would never be free.”

“Leaving my ex was by far one of the hardest things I’ve had to do,” Parr later says in the caption. “In this book, you will learn about the truth in that situation… You will hear about how holding someone else’s hand was suffocating mine!”

Now, Odom has spoken about his own struggles with the flesh and substance abuse in the past. In his 2019 memoir Darkness to Light, he wrote about spending huge sums of money on drugs, prostitutes, and cheating on his then-wife Khloe Kardashian to the extent that he confessed to sleeping with more than 2,000 women.

“I have been obsessed with sex for as long as I can remember, I am a sex addict,” he wrote in the book. “Sex was a trigger for me to do drugs Because you double up on [that] good feeling.” At that time, he said he was finished with drugs but “I’m still an addict. I still struggle … [But] I will not go into the darkness. Ever again.”

Based on the subliminal war of words between him and Parr, though, it looks like Odom may find himself dragged back into the darkness one more time.