Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield Criticizes The NFL’s Response To Covid Spikes

The Omicron variant is proving that we may not be through this pandemic yet. Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has called out the National Football League for how they are handling the current spikes.

As spotted on CBS Sports the Austin, Texas native is speaking out regarding the recent outbreak throughout the sport. This month over 20 players within the Cleveland Browns have tested positive for Covid-19. This puts the ACF North team in a very tight spot as they head to a very critical game versus the Las Vegas Raiders this weekend. Both Mayfield and Case Keenum are both sidelined due to the virus leaving third string quarterback Nick Mullens to start for their squad. Given that this is week 16 of the season this game can make or break their playoff chances.

Baker express his frustration with the NFL on Twitter and questioned how concerned they are player safety. “Actually caring about player safety would mean delaying the game with this continuing at the rate it is. … but to say you won’t test vaccinated players if they don’t have symptoms, then to pull this randomly. Doesn’t make any sense to me.” he said. He went out to call out the elephant in the room. “@NFL Make up your damn mind on protocols. Showing up and making only 3 teams test?!? All so you can keep the game as scheduled to make money.” he wrote.

This criticism comes shortly after the NFL and NFLPA updated their Covid-19 protocols which allows players to return quicker if they remain asymptomatic. The NFL has yet to hint that they are considering postponing or cancelling the game.

