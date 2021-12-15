COVID-19 Continues To Have Strong Impact On Professional Sports

The pandemic is continuing its presence as a public health crisis as the cooler months forge ahead, prompting some to say COVID-19 cases may worsen. The deadly virus has impacted various facets of the economy, most especially in the world of sports as of late.

The Intelligencer examined how the major American sports leagues in the NBA, NFL, and NHL are all beset by a number of postponements and the quarantining of players. The players are entering health and safety protocols that coincide with the rapid rise of the latest omicron variant. The outlet looks pointedly at the impact COVID-19 had by the numbers.

This week, the NBA saw its first game postponements of the year when ten of the 15-man Chicago Bulls roster was placed in the league’s health and safety protocols, which require players to isolate following a positive test. The apparent outbreak in Chicago is not the only COVID exposure in the league: A little north in Milwaukee, two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bucks guard Wes Matthews are also in quarantine. Less than two hours before the Brooklyn Nets tip-off against the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday, James Harden was required to isolate. According to ESPN, 36 of the league’s 51 positive cases this year have occurred in the last two weeks.

A number of NFL players in this current season were struck with positve test results, impacting the flow of the game. And in the NHL, boasting larger team numbers, the potential for harmful spread of the virus could be higher.

