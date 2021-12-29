The SLOW Grind Continues: Isaiah Thomas Joins Dallas Mavericks On 10-Day Contract

The Los Angeles Lakers won’t be Isaiah Thomas’ final stop on his journey back into the NBA.

Isaiah Thomas had the league buzzing after an impressive showing during his G League debut. The buzz was so loud it got him a 10-day contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, who were thin at the point guard position following a false positive COVID-19 test sideline him. Thomas’ time with the Lakeshow ended when they decided not to re-up on his 10-day contract, but it turns out the marathon will continue for Thomas.

ESPN reports Thomas will be joining the Dallas Mavericks on a 10-day hardship contract to help the team as it is currently experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak among its players. Today, two players, Boban Marjanovic and guard Brandon Knight entered the league’s health and safety protocols. The Mavericks have had nine players enter COVID-19 protocols, including superstar Luka Doncic. Out of the nine, forward Reggie Bullock who has missed five games, and reserve forward Josh Green are the only two to be cleared.

During his time with the Lakers, Thomas averaged a pedestrian 9.3 points in four games before being let go. He is expected to join the depleted Mavericks in Sacramento when they take on the Kings Wednesday night. Thomas, 32, a two-time NBA All-Star, is on a mission to prove there is still a lot in the tank after fully recovering from a serious hip injury. Sadly he has spent two seasons out of the NBA, playing a total of seven games on two 10-day contracts with the Pelicans and Lakers.

We hope Thomas can ball out because he truly belongs in the NBA.

Photo: David Berding / Getty