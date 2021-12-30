Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Lays A Verbal Smackdown On Vin Diesel, Calls Him “Manipulative”

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson will not be in Fast 10, and he’s dead serious about that.

Speaking with CNN, Johnson killed any hope of seeing Hobbs working alongside Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto ever again. It’s no secret the two action stars do not like each other. Johnson made that ever so clear once again in an interview with the network. What was the straw the broke the camel’s back? Well, The Rock didn’t care for Diesel going on Instagram pleading for Johnson to return to the film franchise by using his own children and Paul Walker’s death. He didn’t say it, but we are sure he didn’t care for Diesel calling him “my little brother.”

In the IG post, Diesel wrote:

“My little brother Dwayne… the time has come. The world awaits the finale of Fast 10. As you know, my children refer to you as Uncle Dwayne in my house. There is not a holiday that goes by that they and you don’t send well wishes… but the time has come. Legacy awaits. I told you years ago that I was going to fulfill my promise to Pablo. I swore that we would reach and manifest the best Fast in the finale that is 10! I say this out of love… but you must show up, do not leave the franchise idle you have a very important role to play. Hobbs can’t be played by no other. I hope that you rise to the occasion and fulfill your destiny.”

Despite his huge stature, The Rock, who is honestly one of the nicest people on the planet, laid the smackdown verbally on Diesel, publicly declining his invitation to return to the film. Johnson called the post “an example of manipulation,” further adding, “This past June, when Vin and I actually connected not over social media, I told him directly — and privately — that I would not be returning to the franchise. I was firm yet cordial with my words and said that I would always be supportive of the cast and always root for the franchise to be successful, but that there was no chance I would return.”

“I didn’t like that he brought up his children in the post, as well as Paul Walker’s death. Leave them out of it. We had spoken months ago about this and came to a clear understanding. My goal all along was to end my amazing journey with this incredible ‘Fast & Furious franchise with gratitude and grace,” he continued.

Welp.

Fast & Furious 10 will go on without The Rock, but Johnson stated Hobbs would return in a sequel to his Fast & Furious spinoff Hobbs and Shaw. Johnson’s shunning Fast 10 is not the only bad news that recently hit the franchise. It was also delayed by one month and will now release May 2023.

Photo: Buda Mendes / Getty