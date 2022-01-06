Lupita Nyong’o Latest Celeb With COVID-19, Cancels Virtual Press Work for ‘The 355’

Lupita Nyong’o is the latest celebrity to become ill with COVID-19, and the award winning actress has summarily pulled out of doing all virtual press work for her upcoming flick The 355. “I too have tested positive for COVID-19,” she tweeted Tuesday afternoon. “I’m fully vaccinated and taking care in isolation, so I trust I will be well. Please do all you can to keep yourself and others protected from serious illness #StayMaskedAndVaxxed.”

The 355 stars Nyong’o, Penelope Cruz, Diane Kruger and Jessica Chastain as an international spy collective fighting to stop World War III but is also being tailed by a Chinese secret agent (Fan Bingbing) with unclear motives. Nyong’o plays the role of Khadija, a computer specialist and ex-MI6 ally, and the cast had a series of virtual interviews lined up to promote the thriller’s January 7, 2022 release.

With her announcement, Nyong’o joins a growing list of stars to publicly reveal their infections with COVID-19. Television hosts Jimmy Fallon, Whoopi Goldberg, and Seth Meyers have also come down with the virus recently, too, and they have postponed work on their respective shows until they recover. Fallon, Goldberg, and Meyers also said they were vaccinated, like Nyong’o, and experienced mild symptoms, if at all.

Nyong’o is also reprising her role of Nakia in the most anticipated movie of 2022, Black Panther 2, currently scheduled to come out sometime in November. It is unclear how her illness will impact the film’s production at this time.

Prayers up for Nyong’o and everyone dealing with the growing spread of the virus. And enjoy the official trailer for The 355 below, which hits theaters this Friday.