Love Is Dead: More Details of Chanel Iman/Sterling Shepard Divorce Revealed

The marital bliss between supermodel Chanel Iman & NFL wide receiver Sterling Shepard ended in shambles as the couple has now divorced after three years of marriage. Currently, more details point to discord earlier than publicly realized.

According to a report from US Magazine, there were signs that the model and the New York Giants wide receiver were on a rocky road dating back to early last year before the news broke of their divorce proceedings on January 5th (Wednesday). The outlet obtained legal filings that showed Shepard requesting that his home be the primary residence for the couple’s two daughters in June 2021. He also asked that there be “a parenting time schedule wherein [Iman] has supervised parenting time with the children.”

In September, further filings gave more insight into the couple’s eventual situation. In those documents, both Iman and Shepard agreed to legal joint custody of their children, with Shepard taking care of them at the outset of the week and Iman taking over from the midway point. In addition to agreeing to continued mediation, the two also agreed with the judge’s decree that they would not allow for “romantic third parties” to be “an overnight guest during their parenting time.”

The supermodel has been visible and happy on Instagram with her daughters and without Shepard, most recently celebrating the holidays.

For his part, Shepard has been operating in the same vein, appearing with the children in his own holiday post on Instagram.

The pair are on track to enter an early settlement program on February 15th, 2022, and a case settlement meeting a week later. Both have made it a point to make their split amicable. We wish both parties well in this next step of their parenting journey.

Photo: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Getty