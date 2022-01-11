Basketball Meets Jiu-Jitsu In New NBA x Albino & Preto Capsule Collection

Two sports from opposite worlds will come together once again. A new National Basketball Association has partnered with Albino & Preto for a limited drop.

As spotted on Hype Beast, the martial arts-inspired apparel brand will be releasing a new collection in conjunction with the NBA. On Monday, January 10, the company’s social media channels made the announcement. “A&P and the @nba continue on with another installment to their collection. This next drop will consist of two kimonos, each representing the Eastern and Western Conference of the NBA. Also releasing is the All NBA Team Reversible Kimono Bomber jacket,” the post read.

The A&P x @NBA respective Eastern and Western Conference Kimonos are made in black with a 450-gram pearl weave top with judo skirt, and 10 oz. cotton Novo pants. These pieces feature woven patches on the shoulders and side of the pants decorated with the team logos of its respected conference. A sublimated inside yolk also features team logos. Several NBA embroideries and patches are also found on the upper back, lapel, inside label, and on the left shin of the pants. A knapsack with each conference’s team logos will accompany the kimono.

There will also be an All Team Reversible Kimono Bomber jacket to complete this drop. This version of the Kimono Bomber jacket is made of polyester and is black on the outside with a reversible inside featuring all NBA team logos sublimated throughout. Side pockets for storage will be available on both sides. Additional details include a ribbed waist, A&P flag label along with the front side stitching, and cobranded A&P NBA woven tag on both sides of the front.

The A&P x @nba Eastern/Western Conference Collection will be available on January 12 at 11 AM PST at albinoandpreto.com.

Photo: NBA / NBA x Albino & Preto All-Star Game Collection