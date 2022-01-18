Disney+ Drops New ‘Moon Knight’ Trailer Starring Oscar Isaac As Marvel Studios’ Anti-Hero

Things are about to get extremely dark and trippy with Marvel Studios’ next original Disney+ series Moon Knight.

During halftime of the Super Wild Card matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals, Disney+ gave us our first best look at its new Marvel Studios original series Moon Knight starring Oscar Isaac. In the show, Isaac takes on the role of Steven Grant, a “mild-mannered gift-shop employee” who experiences blackouts and memories from another life, a mercenary named Marc Spector, the show’s synopsis reveals.

While we don’t see Spector, we get a glimpse of the show’s tortured anti-hero Moon Knight which Grant/Spector becomes as enemies of both personalities “converge” on them. At the same time, they have to “navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.”

Moon Knight shifts from Hawkeye’s more holiday-inspired, not as serious tone with more of a dark, twisted one that focuses on a character’s personality disorder.

Moon Knight stars Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke, and May Calamawy. Mohamed Diab and the duo Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead directed the episodes. Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Mohamed Diab, Jeremy Slater, and Oscar Isaac serve as executive producers, with Jeremy Slater taking on lead writer duties.

Moon Knight premieres exclusively on Disney+ on March 30. Step into the new trailer below.

Photo: Marvel Studios / Moon Knight