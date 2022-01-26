Pharrell Williams Opening New ‘Somewhere Else’ Resort In The Bahamas

Pharrell Williams stays booked and busy when it comes to the collabs. The multi-hyphenate star’s latest venture is opening a new resort in The Bahamas.

The Caribbean nation is a popular destination due to its pristine beaches and beautiful weather. So it makes sense that Williams is teaming with Groot Hospitality founder David Grutman to open a resort in Paradise Island, Bahamas. Called Somewhere Else, the new resort will be part of Atlantis Paradise Island and is scheduled to open in January 2024. Somewhere Else will be comprised of 400 rooms and suites, restaurants and bars, and bungalows with recording studios, of course.

The resort’s design will reportedly encompass “Tropical Modernism.”

“Often, when talking about tropical aesthetics, there’s this harkening back to another time,” Williams told CNN in an interview about the project. “It’s like, ‘man, let’s let that time be.’ We’re going for the future here.”

Rather than starting from scratch, Somewhere Else will be taking over Atlantis’ The Beach hotel structure, which was more family-oriented compared to its The Cove hotel, which is more about adult luxury.

Somewhere Else will be Grutman and Williams’ third team up—they are partners in Miami-based ventures the Swan restaurant and The Goodtime Hotel, which opened last year. Somewhere Else will mark the first time Atlantis has allowed another brand to post up on their property. It’s no doubt that the success of the Baha Mar resort down the road, also in Nassau, Bahamas, has the brand rethinking how it competes. Bringing in Williams and Grutman, who will still own Somewhere Else’s intellectual property, is not a bad duo to have on your team.

Check out a watercolor rendering of the Somehere Else resort below.