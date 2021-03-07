Pharrell’s Miami Hotel “The Goodtime” Is Officially Open For Business

As if being a mega-producer and recently launching his own skincare line, Pharrell’s diversifying again.

The Virginia Beach native’s latest venture is opening up his own hotel in Miami, dubbed “The Goodtime.” He hooked up with hospitality genius Dave Grutman to complete the huge undertaking that was constructed over the past three years and even saw a few delays because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the hotel is finally open, and Williams hopes it helps to revitalize the surrounding community.

“The Goodtime will light up this community,” said Pharrell. “People are going to be inspired by what we’re doing here. It will be good energy, good vibrations, good space, and, of course, a good time.”

Located in South Beach on Washington Avenue, it’s got everything you need in walking distance– like the beach, just a block away from the South of Fifth (SoFi) neighborhood, restaurants, dope bars, and “Miami’s best shopping, art, and cultural attractions.”

The hotel’s amenities include the strawberry moon, a gathering place for guests where dinner is served, an Instagram-ready pool that will also host day parties, and a location known as The Library where people can relax and take in the views. The Goodtime offers special rates for staycationers with regular rooms starting at $260 a night.

The sprawling 266-room hotel aims to help its guests get away from the high-strung city life and provide a space to catch their breath.

“Conceived as a collection of intimate spaces, the goodtime hotel encourages guests to explore every corner and tap into their senses of adventure,” reads the hotel’s about page. “The third floor is where we come together and share experiences. From meditation that calms the mind to spaces that cultivate community to music that transports the soul to food that stimulates the spirit, we invite those who stay with us to get lost in the moment.”

If you’re looking for a good time, book your stay here.