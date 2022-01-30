Nick Cannon Expecting Eighth Child With Johnny Manziel’s Ex, It’s A Boy

Nick Cannon is prolifically potent. The entertainer and executive is reportedly expecting his eighth child, with a party revealing this one is a boy.

The news comes just months after the unfortunate news that his young son, Zen, passed away from brain cancer at just five months old.

TMZ reports that there was Nick Cannon at a general reveal party hosted by himself and Bre Tiesi.

The party went down in Malibu Sunday afternoon. Pink and blue balloons created the drama as they were surrounded by friends and family. Bre, who just finalized her divorce from Johnny Manziel, was posing proudly with an obvious baby bump. A bunch of guests posed with Nick and Bre as she cradled her belly.

It seems pretty obvious Nick and Bre are together. He’s cradling her baby bump, they’re hugging, holding hands … clearly the center of attention.

As for the reveal … guests unloaded party poppers filled with blue confetti, so, it’s a boy!!!

In case you’re wondering who Bre Tiesi is, the Instagram-famous model just recently divorced NFL quarterback flameout Johnny Manziel—and that’s just about all we got.

Nick Cannon’s overhead for baby and child expenses must be crazy. This guy is relentless.

Best wishes to a healthy baby boy, though.