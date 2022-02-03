Whoopi Goldberg Suspended From ‘The View’ For 2 Weeks, Co-Hosts Are Reportedly ‘Furious’

Whoopi Goldberg has apologized for her ill-advised comments on The View when she said the “Holocaust isn’t about race,” but apparently a heartfelt apology wasn’t enough. On Tuesday, ABC News president Kimberly Godwin said in a note to staff that Goldberg would be issued a two-week suspension from the show.

“Effective immediately, I am suspending Whoopi Goldberg for two weeks for her wrong and hurtful comments,” Godwin said, according to the Daily Beast. “While Whoopi has apologized, I’ve asked her to take time to reflect and learn about the impact of her comments. The entire ABC News organization stands in solidarity with our Jewish colleagues, friends, family and communities.”

It’s funny how Godwin never had the same smoke for Meghan McCain when she repeatedly made loud, wrong and disparaging comments about Asian people on the show.

The Daily Beast also noted that multiple inside sources have said Goldberg’s co-hosts Sunny Hostin, Joy Behar, and Ana Navarro are furious with the network’s decision. And while that may be true, so far, none of them have had much to say publicly to condemn the decision.

To be fair, Navarro did tell the publication a little about how she felt saying: “I love Whoopi Goldberg. I love The View. This was an incredibly unfortunate incident. Whoopi is a lifelong ally to the Jewish community. She is not an antisemite. Period. I am sad. And I have nothing else to say.”

Still, calling the situation “incredibly unfortunate” is not necessarily a denouncing of the decision to suspend her.

The Grio noted that on Wednesday’s episode of The View, Behar took over as moderator and she swiftly mentioned Goldberg’s absence, told the audience she’d be back in two weeks and moved on with the show.

So what do y’all think? Did Whoopi deserve the suspension, or did the network (and everyone else for that matter) overreact?