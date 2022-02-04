EXCLUSIVE: ‘Jackass Forever’ Cast Reveal Their Favorite Movie Moments & Explain Why They Love Doing D**k Stunts

Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Wee Man, and the rest of the gang are back in Jackass Forever to give us some much-needed laughs at that expense of their health.

It’s been roughly 12 years since we heard that iconic Jackass theme song and witnessed the Jackass gang taking part in some extreme stunts. Jackass Forever, the fourth feature-length film spawned from the popular MTV reality comedy series, ratchets up the dangerous but extremely hilarious and gross gags in what could be the swan song for some of the familiar faces we have come to love from the franchise.

Cassius Life spoke with Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Wee Man, Chris Pontius, Dave England, Preston Lacy, Danger Ehren, and newcomers Eric Manaka, Jasper, Rachel Wolfson, Sean “Poopies” McInerney, Zach Holmes. We had to ask the crew which stunts were their favorite or least favorite in the film, why some of the cast members didn’t mind putting their private parts on the line for the sake of comedy, and Knoxville’s obsession with challenging bulls.

Step into the interview below.

Cassius Life: Right off the bat, we have to ask. What were your all favorite stunts to do? Or what were your not-so-favorite stunts to do?

Johnny Knoxville: Oh, God. I just know our favorite things, like Silence of the Lambs is one of the best things we ever shot.

It’s one of the best things we ever shot. I think the bull stunt worked really well. For the bull, maybe not for me, but the footage works, so I’m happy. And the opening is pretty epic.

Jeff Tremaine: The opening, I like. Ehren with the bear was amazing.

CL: Johnny, you mentioned the bull. We just need to know why do you like challenging the bull so much?

JK: Well, they hate you, and they’re just dying to perform. And they don’t even hate you, really. They hate anything that moves. If you move, they hate you. And if an inanimate object moves, like the Toro Totter in number two, I believe. The bull tried to take out the Toro Totter because it was moving. Bulls are 100% guaranteed every time you shoot.

JT: And he’s the only one that will really shoot with it. We’ve had other guys come in, but the other guys hate it when they have no control over how the stunt goes. And with a bull, you have zero control. You just stand there and take whatever this thing’s going to throw at you. And so he’s the only one stupid enough to actually take that kind of shot on, where “Okay, I’ll just stand here. Whatever’s going to happen is going to happen.” So it’s remarkable because we know what’s going to happen, and it’s not going to be good.

JK: But it’ll be funny.

CL: It was and salute to you, Johnny, for putting yourself on a line for comedy.

JK: Thank you.

Dave England: I’ll do anything. I’m crazy. No, I don’t know. I mean, just there’s certain days you wake up, you’re not feeling it, and other days you’re just raring to go. So it’s just, it’s hit and miss. And sometimes, the ones that seem like they’re going to be the most harmless are the worst ones.

Danger Ehren: I’m personally am glad that I don’t have to do any more cup tests. That sucks. Or have any bears come around me or have to massage my friends’ testicles. Fluffer. I’m a really good fluffer.

Preston Lacy: I liked it when Ehren touched my privates. I hated it when Knoxville got hit by the bull.

Eric Manaka: Yeah, the favorite stunt to see obviously there’ll be no spoilers from me, but the ones where the responses are completely real, and you’re laughing at yourself, you’re cringing at yourself. You’re like, “Wow, you really did this!” So it is quite entertaining to see yourself in that scenario.

Zach Holmes: Yeah. I tried to fly over some cacti with a kite, and that was probably one of my favorite things that I tried to do.

Jasper: My favorite one hasn’t been seen yet, but it’s a good one. I say, worst, it was nothing bad. I actually had a great time on all of them, so I didn’t get too hurt, and I’m still here walking, so, oh yeah.

Rachel Wolfson: I would say scorpion Botox was pretty gnarly.

Sean Mclnerney: My favorite that I saw from the peanut gallery, that was probably Steve-O’s bee thing. And then my least favorite for me was probably the snake bite and the most. And one thing I didn’t want to see was Knoxville get hit by the bull. That was not fun to watch.

Steve-O: I mean, the way that it works is that your worst experience while filming is your best footage when it comes out. So by that measure, I would say Knoxville’s bull bit is the best shot of the movie. The treadmill was really, really good.

Wee Man: The vulture.

Chris Pontius: I loved the vulture bit. I love it. And there’s this one bit that we filmed so long ago. One of the first things we filmed was this bit where they put our wieners in this Plexiglas and, and I don’t know where that idea came from. Chris Pontius:

I think Jeff Jermaine got sent some internet picture of someone in Germany doing that, and I didn’t think it would be possible, and I was scared when they told us about it. But yeah, it was amazing. Right now, that’s one of my favorite bits.

CL: So we have to ask you guys, y’all put your bodies on the line to make us laugh. In particular, one part of your body a little too much for our liking. And that’s the junk! What goes through your mind when y’all do these junk stunts? Why do y’all put y’all junk through so much stress, man?

WM: Even though it may be called a boner at times, there’s no bone in your junk. We don’t really break it. So it’s probably easier to put that on your line than other parts of your body.

CP: Totally. There really is… And I mean, yeah, penises are very tough, as the movie proves, but everything is just ten times funnier when you do it naked. And I think wieners are way underused in the movies. Seriously underused. So I mean, we solved that problem in this one. God.

WM: We always want to give our female audience something to truly come to the movies for.

SO: Chris said it once, that for years, men have been hiding their penises as if there was something to be ashamed of. And we’ve decided that that’s enough.

CP: Yeah. It’s time to liberate ourselves.

SO: We’ve had enough!

CP: We’ve had enough. We’ve had enough of this oppression. Why should we hide it?

CL: For that, thank you.

Jackass Forever is in theaters right now and is easily one of the funniest movies of the new year.

Photos: Paramount Pictures / Jackass Forever