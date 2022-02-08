Antonio Brown Announces On Instagram He Is The President of Kanye West’s Donda Sports

Problematic wide receiver Antonio Brown is not on an NFL roster, but he has a pretty sweet gig outside of football, according to his latest Instagram post.

Take this for whatever it is, but according to Antonio Brown, he is the President of Ye’s Donda Sports division, whatever that means. Brown announced his new position in the most AB way possible by sharing an invoice of a purchase of a $2 million Super Bowl LVI owner’s suite for 18 individuals. In the caption for the gaudy post, he boasted about being the “owners now” while explaining it was important for him to drop a ridiculous bag on a suite to watch a football game.

WE THE OWNERS NOW !

Donda is about ownership, empowerment, and discovering the next superheroes. This is for the people who counted us out, for everyone who said we can’t— we say WE WILL

As President, it was important to me to book the Donda Suite for this years SUPERBOWL LVI. This is a game meant to be watched together. This is the love and unity we need to push. THIS IS FOR THE KIDS, OUR NEXT GENERATION!!!

We will be hosting community events this weekend, and inviting kids with their families to the game, let’s give people the Donda Experience

It’s A Family Affair,

#DONDASPORTS #CHAMPIONS

This announcement comes after Donda Sports officially announced that Brown was an employee, now we are immediately seeing the “fruits of his labor.”

Congrats on the new gig, AB, we guess. Just don’t go quitting on Ye and throwing him under the bus like you did the Buccaneers and now retired future Hall of Famer, Tom Brady.

Photo: Jared C. Tilton / Getty