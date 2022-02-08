The Teaser Trailer For Jordan Peele’s Next Film ‘NOPE’ Arrives Super Bowl Sunday

Not much is known about Jordan Peele’s highly-anticipated third film Nope, but a new teaser gives us a glimpse of what to expect from the movie.

Tuesday (Feb.8), NBC/Universal announced that the first trailer for Nope is set to blow our minds and have us amped to return to theaters when it premieres during Super Bowl Sunday (Feb.13). The announcement came in the form of a small teaser trailer featuring Peele’s first two Monkey Paw Production film’s Get Out and Us, before showing Nope’s stars Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out, Judas and the Black Messiah), Keke Palmer (Scream Queens, Hustlers) and Steven Yeun (The Walking Dead, Sorry To Bother You), looking up in the horror.

Like all of his projects, Peele kept Nope close to the vest with many speculating what the movie’s perceived threat is just based on the movie poster that was released. Many believe this film will be moving from racist body snatchers and killer clones opting for hostile aliens, and based on the stars’ reactions in the clips we have seen, that might be the case. But when it comes to a Jordan Peele movie, no one ever knows what is truly going on till we are sitting in a theater watching the film.

Nope is still on track to land exclusively in theaters on July 22. Get excited by watching this teaser below.

Photo: NBC/Universal / Jordan Peele’s Nope