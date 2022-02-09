Idris Elba Strutted Around The Brit Awards With His Zipper Down For The World To Watch

Idris Elba is well known for his good looks, award-winning smile, charming Cockney slang and his acting chops. The 49-year-old Englishman is now making headlines for another reason, though: strutting around the 2022 Brit award with his zipper down. And the Twitterverse made sure to enjoy every bit of the Luther star’s “wardrobe malfunction.”

Elba came out to present Adele with the MasterCard Album of the Year Award, and was freshly attired in a pink leather Gucci jacket, black jeans, and shades. However, Elba’s zipper stole the spotlight when it busted wide open as he presented Adele with the trophy for her fourth studio album, 30.

While it’s not clear who alerted Elba, he kept his composure and quietly slid the cue card in front of his crotch to discourage any eager peepers. He also made sure to apply a PG-rated #DIDDYCROP filter to anything below the waist before posting a pic of himself to Instagram.

But Elba’s mishap was certainly not about to fly under the radar. “Award for wearing sunglasses in the toilet before you come on stage with your fly undone goes too @idriselba,” tweeted one person.

“Idris Elba president of the Gucci gang with his fly undone. I love that for him #brits2022,” wrote another fan.

If there’s anyone who could play off the whole incident to his advantage, though, it’d likely be fictional spy and playboy James Bond. Elba’s been a strong candidate to as Ian Fleming’s newest “international man of mystery” given the end of Daniel Craig’s run with last year’s No Time to Die.

Elba himself hasn’t commented on whether he will assume the role, but producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson gave their thoughts about having him as the franchise’s newest star.

“Well, we know Idris — I’m friends with him and he’s a magnificent actor,” Broccoli said on the podcast Crew Call. “You know, it’s been part of the conversation, but it’s always difficult to have the conversation when you have someone in the seat.”

“I think we have decided that until No Time to Die has kind of had its run and Daniel has been able to — well, we’ve all been able to — reap the benefits of Daniel’s wonderful tenure, we’re not gonna think about or talk about anybody else, actors to play the role or storylines or anything,” she added. “We just wanna live in the moment, the present.”