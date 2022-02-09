No, The Biden Administration Is Not Giving Us Free Crack Pipes For “Racial Equality”—TF Is Wrong With Y’all?

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, Center for Substance Abuse Prevention released a grant application in December for organizations that work to reduce harm and death in people battling substance abuse. Fox 8 reported that the grant under President Joe Biden’s executive order 13985, titled “Advancing Racial Equity and Support for Underserved Communities Through the Federal Government,” claims to “support community-based overdose prevention programs, syringe services programs, and other harm reduction services.”

And from that, a bunch of click-baity, right-wing sites and the dummies who read their headlines got “The Biden administration is giving Black people free crack pipes and calling it ‘racial equality.'”

From Fox 8:

According to FOX News, The Washington Free Beacon first reported that a spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) told them the “kits will provide pipes for users to smoke crack cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, and ‘any illicit substance.’”

FOX News reports that, in a statement, HHS said that report is “blatant misinformation.”

And here’s what the actual grant document says:

“Funding will be used to enhance overdose and other types of prevention activities to help control the spread of infectious diseases and the consequences of such diseases for individuals with, or at risk of developing substance use disorders (SUD), support distribution of FDA-approved overdose reversal medication to individuals at risk of overdose, build connections for individuals at risk for, or with, a SUD to overdose education, counseling, and health education, refer individuals to treatment for infectious diseases, such as HIV, sexually transmitted infections (STIs), and viral hepatitis, and encourage such individuals to take steps to reduce the negative personal and public health impacts of substance use or misuse. “

The document says funding of up to $9,750,000 per year or $29,250,000 over three years was available to dozens of communities, and that funds can be used to purchase things like FDA-approved overdose reversal medication, but since it also mentioned that funds can be used to purchase “safe smoking kits,” people who hate all things Democrat and don’t care about the lives of drug addicts, and people who just don’t read full articles seized on the opportunity to start spreading white nonsense—and here we are.

Fortunately, not everyone on Twitter is this damn gullible.

It’s also worth mentioning that, according to Snopes, safe smoking kits are listed among examples of “equipment and supplies to enhance harm reduction efforts.” There have been so many programs that far precede the Biden administration that have worked to reduce the risk of overdose or the spreading of STD’s by providing safe needles and pipes.

Just say you’ve never watched the “Hampsterdam” episodes of The Wire before.

I’m just saying, it’s not that hard to do actual research on things, people. A five-minute Google search would have told you there’s no truth