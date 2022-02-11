Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Future & More Drop New Tunes: STREAMED

Snoop Dogg — BODR

Snoop Dogg made headlines this week by acquiring Death Row Records, the legendary label that launched his career in the ‘90s. To celebrate this new era, Tha Doggfather unleashed a new album, BODR or Bacc on Death Row.

In honor of this return, Doggy Dogg teamed up with the likes of Nas, T.I., The Game, Sleepy Brown, and more. He also dropped a nod to Curb Your Enthusiasm by rapping over a Larry David-inspired DJ Green Lantern beat for “Crip Your Enthusiasm.”

“I had a dream I was back on Death Row Records,” he says on the intro, “Still Smokin.” “Death Row, I can’t let this go / I think about Pac, I think about Suge, I think about Nate / I think I left a small piece on my plate.”

Snoop announced the acquisition on the week he’s preparing for a highly-anticipated Super Bowl halftime show with Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, and Eminem. “I am thrilled and appreciative of the opportunity to acquire the iconic and culturally significant Death Row Records brand, which has immense untapped future value,” he said in a statement, as per NPR. “This is an extremely meaningful moment for me.”

Stream BODR below.

Nicki Minaj feat. Lil Baby — “Bussin”

Nicki Minaj and Lil Baby go back-to-back. Hot off their “Do We Have a Problem?” collaboration, the rhyming duo are back with another duet, “Bussin.”

The “Super Bass” rapper teased the new single in last week’s “Do We Have a Problem?” music video. The track, which was produced by Swaggyono and DJ Tizz, features a nimble back-and-forth exchange between Barbie and Baby.

“I’m tryin’ to ball, I just copped me some hoops / Blonde on my inches, brown on my roots,” Minaj raps on the track. Baby adds: “I’m that guy, don’t miss your blessin’ / Life’s too short to be around here stressin’.”

Minaj talked about her return to the music scene during an interview with DeDe in the Morning. “The music is always the most exciting part because that’s where I come alive,” she said. “That’s where I have fun. Right now, I’m almost done with my album completely. That’s why we can start putting out music.”

Listen to “Bussin” below.

Saweetie feat. HER — “Closer”

It’s a California collection as Saweetie drops her latest single “Closer” with Grammy-winning superstar H.E.R. by her side. The infectious new track was produced by DJ Swish, Kaine, Mike Crook, and Ryan Ogren.

“Hold me closer,” H.E.R. sings on the hook. “It’s the freak in me, I wanna show ya / It feels so good, don’t want it to be over / And I like it, I know that you like it / Come closer.”

For her part, Saweetie comes through with the verses. “He know I’ma classy nympho / Keep it simple,” she raps. “You know what you here for / Tell the concierge to let you up with the key code.”

Saweetie is prepping to release her forthcoming album, which she has been teasing for some time. “One thing I’m really focused on with this album is, I want it to feel like art,” she told Access Hollywood last month. “I’ve been studying a lot of art and I really want to take my craft there. Of course, I’ma slowly feed my fan base. I’m not gonna do a quick 180. But I really want to make sure that I’m concentrating on the message.”

Get “Closer” with Saweetie and H.E.R. below.

Fivio Foreign feat. Kanye West & Alicia Keys — “City of Gods”

Fivio Foreign has been generating some serious buzz with his singles and guest appearances since he launched his career. One of his most high profile showings came on Kanye West’s Donda last year. Now, Yeezy returns the favor on the Alicia Keys-assisted “City of Gods.”

“New York City, please go easy on me,” Alicia sings on the hook, which was inspired by The Chainsmokers’ “New York City” smash. “This the town of the big drip, smooth talk,” Fivio adds. “Milly rock, shmoney dance, woo walk.”

Ye comes through with a verse of his own. “It took a minute to get here, my vision is crystal clear,” he raps. “Hey, Fivi, excuse me, but this the feature of the year / I feel like Sinatra in these streets / Me and Drizzy, we at peace / This the backpack with the Polo and the first Jesus piece.”

Listen to “City of Gods” below.

Mary J. Blige — Good Morning Gorgeous

Snoop’s halftime show colleague Mary J. Blige also returns with a new album this week. Her new LP comes in the form of a positively beaming Good Morning Gorgeous.

The new LP is a star-studded affair, featuring Usher, DJ Khaled, Anderson .Paak, Dave East, and Fivio Foreign. Streetrunner, D’Mile, Bongo ByTheWay, and Cool & Dre are among the album’s producers.

Blige says this offering is meant to reflect her current state of joy. “It’s a positive affirmation. I’m speaking from the inside out,” she told Ryan Seacrest. “Good Morning Gorgeous is not a vain affirmation at all. It’s about how you get to that, how you grow from the inside, and build yourself up. That’s what I’ve been doing, building myself from the inside out in order to get out of those dark situations.”

Listen to Good Morning Gorgeous below.

Juicy J & Wiz Khalifa — Stoner’s Night

It’s a Stoner’s Night for Wiz Khalifa and Juicy J. The longtime collaborators have joined forces once agin, this time to release a joint LP featuring 13 tracks.

Juicy J, Lex Luger, LilJuMadeDaBeat, and Crazy Mike are among the album’s producers. Elle Varner and Project Pat are among the featured guests.

Wiz recently spoke about longevity in the game leading up to this release. “In rap, the life expectancy of an artist, we look at it as short,” Wiz said during a recent interview with No Jumper. “But it’s not like that in any other genre. I can’t make it like that in rap, but that’s how I envision it.”

Stream Stoner’s Night below.

Future — “Worst Day”

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Future delivers a rumination on the celebration. “Valentine’s Day the worst day, got too many to please,” he raps on the Wheezy and Taurus-produced cut. “I bought y’all these gifts and your hearts all in pieces.”

“Valentine’s Day the worst day, got too many to please,” Pluto repeats on the track. “Spent over a hundred Gs and she still wasn’t pleased / I done gave her a hundred Gs, all she wants is me…She wants me to be there on February 14th / I’ll come through when I get a chance, but it gotta be brief.”

To go along with the new single, Future teamed up with Kevin Samuels in the song’s DAPS-directed music video. “Every time I see a beautiful woman, I have to splurge,” Pluto says in the video. “I have to spoil them. I’m realizing that I have this problem. I need help.”

Listen to “Worst Day” and watch the visual below.