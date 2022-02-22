Jose Cuervo Sending Lucky Winner To La Rojeña In Celebration Of National Margarita Day

National Margarita Day (Feb. 22) is upon us and as most should know, tequila forms the base for the delicious beverage enjoyed by many across the globe. Jose Cuervo, which produces the best-selling tequila in the world, is offering one lucky winner and a guest a trip to its La Rojeña distillery, the oldest such establishment in all of Latin America.

We’d like to apologize to readers to say we goofed on not getting the word out sooner regarding Jose Cuervo’s push to get 22,222 fresh limes into the hands of those looking to mix up their margaritas to go along with National Margarita Day, but Jose Cuervo still has one more trick in the bag.

Fans of Jose Cuervo can follow this link to enter the sweepstakes for an all-expenses-paid trip to Tequila, Mexico where La Rojeña is based to tour the distillery and learn more about the history of the brand and the production of the famed spirit. We were lucky enough to visit La Rojeña ourselves and it is truly an experience for fans of history, culture, and, of course, tequila.

To learn more about the range of expressions under the Jose Cuervo banner, click here.

—

Photo: Getty