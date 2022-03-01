Kobe & Gigi Bryant Hoodie Totally Sold Out In Under 24 Minutes, All Sales Donated To Foundation

Vanessa Bryant officially opened up the online shop for the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation (MMSF) on February 24, to honor her late husband Kobe and her daughter Gigi. The launch was celebrated with gear that was only accessible to attendees of a recent Mamba and Mambacita Skills Academy event, and there was one special hoodie that sold out in under 24 minutes.

Ms. Bryant teamed up with Champion Sports to release the all-black pullover. Along the outside of the hood and the right wrist, it features the numbers Kobe and Gigi wore whenever they hit the ball courts: 2, 8, and 24. All the net profit are earmarked for the MMSF. “Please know your purchase allows us to honor Kobe & Gigi through the work of the Foundation by creating impact for underserved athletes and boys & girls in sports,” the foundation posted on IG.

Bryant wore it again for her own Instagram page and captured a more reflective mood in her closeup. “I love the 2,8,24 heart details I added to our @mambamambacitasports @champion hoodies. 💚⭐️💚⭐️💚 ⭐️ (no filter~ just 💫❤️❤️around me),” she captioned the post.

A few weeks earlier, Bryant was one of four women honored at the 3rd Annual Sports Power Brunch , presented by Champion. The event “recognizes leading women who have made an indelible mark in the sports industry,” and Natalie White (SVP of the Los Angeles Sparks), Denise White (CEO & Founder of EAG Sports Management), and Terri Hines (Exec. VP of Communications at FOX Sports) were lauded alongside Bryant.

“The Champion brand stands for inclusion in sports, and we’re proud to support this event honoring great women leaders in sports,” said Maria Teza, Senior Vice President, Champion North America. “These leaders truly exemplify the spirit of our brand, which we call ‘Be Your Own Champion,’ by expressing themselves and playing the game by their own rules.”