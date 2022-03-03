Joe Budden Says Platinum-Selling Megan Thee Stallion “Ain’t Sold Sh*t” Thus She’s “Not A Superstar”

Retired MC and current podcaster Joe Budden is continuing his campaign to make old Hip Hop heads look bad. This time he’s, for whatever reason, taking shots at Megan Thee Stallion because she doesn’t fit his criteria for what makes a Hip Hop superstar.

As Blavity reported, during a recent episode of The Joe Budden Podcast, Budden had just got done catching his listeners up on the social media feud between Megan, Tory Lanez and DJ Akademiks.

Somehow, Budden segued that update into a rant about how Medan doesn’t sell records and thus isn’t a superstar.

“You’re not a superstar if you can’t sell an album, what the f**k are we talking about right now,” Budden said. “What stops her from being a superstar if we’re taking out sales? She ain’t sold s**t.”

Then Budden went on to describe the “Thot Sh**” rapper as if she was a person who actually is a superstar.

“Got every brand deal in the world, but also has all the backing from different people,” he said. “She’s got a lot going on. That’s the game today.”

Of course, no flow-tep rant against a Black woman would be complete without a comparison to a white woman.

“When Adele come out you gotta move,” he said. “Nobody does that for Lil Nas X. Nobody does that for the seven Megan Thee Stallion releases that dropped over the last two years.”

(Meanwhile, Lil Nas X is just somewhere wondering why he’s even in this.)

Suffice it to say, Black Twitter was unkind.

OK, truthfully, there were also people who were on Budden’s side (and Megan’s hater bandwagon).

Obviously, Budden and those consigning him are ignoring the fact that Megan Thee Stallion has a platinum album and multiple gold and platinum singles.

But the point is, why are Budden and others always arbitrarily hating on Megan? Whether one considers her a superstar or not, she has a superstar brand and is making superstar moves.

Why go out of your way to hate on that?