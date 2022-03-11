James Harden Kicked It With Travis Scott & Lil Baby After Getting Mollywhopped By The Nets

James Harden is going to James Harden. After his Philadelphia Sixers squad got blown out by his old team the Brooklyn Nets, the Beard was spotted out partying with Lil Baby and Travis Scott.

Hey, athletes deal with L’s in different ways, right?

TMZ Sports has all the petty tea:

The trio of bros were spotted singing and cheering as cake with sparklers was delivered to their friend. La Flame and Lil Baby were also courtside for the lopsided contest at the Wells Fargo Center … but appeared to be in great spirits nonetheless. It was a rare public outing for Scott, who’s remained pretty lowkey since the Astroworld Festival tragedy. Of course, Harden and Lil Baby are really close — they were together for Paris Fashion Week during the offseason, and drop insane amounts of money on each other for their birthdays. We trust that whoever’s birthday there were celebrating was appreciative.

However, this is where we point out that Harden only managed to drop 11 points while going a paltry 3-17 from the field. C’mon son.