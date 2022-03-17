Kanye West Says He’s “Concerned” Pete Davidson Will Get Kim Kardashian Addicted To Drugs

First, let us all acknowledge that Kanye West has no business opening his mouth to speak on anyone’s mental situation or their journey to getting the help they need. As unhealthy as his behavior has been since his separation from Kim Kardashian, and as childish, embarrassing and borderline abusive as he’s been towards her and her new boo Pete Davidson, Ye just needs to keep it in the drafts when it comes to discussing Pete or anyone else he perceives as being unstable.

On Wednesday, Yeezus posted to Instagram his concern that Davidson might get Kim hooked on drugs. That’s right, after Ye has spent months giving off major Fatal Attraction vibes as he harrases “Skete” online and crosses all manner of boundaries regarding his estranged ex, we’re to believe that Kanye’s issue with the couple is suddenly a practical one—he just wants to make sure Pete doesn’t turn Kim into an addict.

“I’m really concerned that SKETE will get my kids mom hooked on drugs,” West wrote over a screenshot of a fan’s post that had nothing to do with Davidson being on drugs, but OK. “He’s in rehab every 2 months.”

Now, according to Page Six, Davidson has always claimed he smokes weed but has “never really” done any other drugs.

From Page Six:

At one point, before he was diagnosed with borderline personality disorder, he thought his mental illness was a “drug problem.”

“I’ve been a pothead forever. Around October [or] September last year, I started having these mental breakdowns where I would, like, freak out and then not remember what happened after. Blind rage,” he disclosed on the “WTF With Marc Maron” podcast in September 2017 after completing a stint in rehab in Utah.

“I never really did any drugs, so I was, like, ‘I’m gonna try to go to rehab. Maybe that’ll be helpful.’ So I go and get off weed. They told me, they’re like, ‘You might be bipolar.’ … One of my psychiatrists [diagnosed me].”

The “King of Staten Island” star has been to rehab a couple of times to handle his mental health issues.

So basically, Kanye, who we all know is long overdue for getting himself help to cope with mental instability is taking swipes at someone who is doing something about his mental issues and calling him a drug addict.

It really doesn’t matter if Pete has a drug problem or not. The point is, people who live in glass houses shouldn’t throw rocks and Ye is sitting in his glass living room with pulling back on a giant slingshot.

Worry about yourself, bro.